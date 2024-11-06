The Winter Session of Parliament will be held from November 25 to December 20, said Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.

“On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sada,” Rijiju said on social media.

Hon'ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business). On 26th November, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sada.

The National Democratic Alliance government is expected to push forward several controversial legislative proposals, including those related to the One Nation, One Election plans and the Waqf bill, according to reports quoting unidentified persons aware of the matter.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament in August, proposing to curb the authority of waqf boards, allow greater control by the government, allow non-Muslims to be members of the boards, restrict the donation of properties, and change how waqf tribunals function.

A waqf is a property given for a religious, educational or charitable cause by Muslims. In India, waqfs are governed under the Waqf Act. Each state has a Waqf Board led by a legal entity, who is vested with the power to acquire, hold and transfer a property. The Act was last amended in 2013.

The draft legislation was referred to a joint parliamentary committee on August 8 for further consultation following objections by leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The Opposition parties have also opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies.

The Cabinet had in September cleared a report submitted by a high-level committee recommending the “one nation, one election” plan. It is expected that the plan will require a constitutional amendment, which would have to be ratified by the state legislatures.

The Centre at the time did not provide a timeline or details of how the plan will be implemented but said that the government will work towards creating consensus on the matter.

The Congress had said in September 2023 that simultaneous elections would violate the basic structure of the Constitution. The proposal is based on the idea that the entire country is “one but this contradicts Article 1, which envisages India as a ‘Union of States’”, the party said.

The Opposition parties may again raise demands to fill up the post of deputy speaker in the Lower House of Parliament, according to The Hindu. The position was vacant during the previous tenure of the Lok Sabha.