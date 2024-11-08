The Canadian Police on Thursday said it has arrested Ranendra Lal Banerjee, a person of Indian origin, for allegedly inciting hatred at a demonstration in Brampton earlier this week.

A protest by pro-Khalistan groups near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton had turned violent on Monday. The violence erupted during the Indian High Commission’s routine consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Temple.

The pro-Khalistan groups were met with counter-protests from a group holding Indian flags. The tensions soon escalated, with Khalistani groups attacking the opposing persons.

This was followed by more demonstrations on Tuesday.

The police said on Thursday that it is investigating several offences that took place during the demonstrations, many of which were captured on video.

In one of the videos of the incident that was widely circulated, an individual was seen using a loudspeaker “to incite violence, calling for groups to storm Sikh temples”, said the Peel Regional Police.

Based on this, the 57-year-old man from Toronto was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with public incitement of hatred, the police said.

He was released with conditions and will have to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Additional Arrests and Charges Following November 4 Demonstrations in Brampton.



Read More: https://t.co/ed7gKmPcW2#PRPVNR pic.twitter.com/aetXvGyBXS — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 8, 2024

Arrest warrants have also been issued for 24-year-old Armaan Gahlot from Kitchener town and 22-year-old Arpit for allegedly uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and conspiracy to commit mischief, the police said.

“As investigators make attempts to locate, they are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into police,” Peel Regional Police said.

“Any acts of violence, threats of violence or vandalism will not be tolerated,” the police force said. “We appreciate the cooperation of those who remained peaceful during these events.”

Peel Regional Police has set up a Strategic Investigative Team to prove the incidents that took place on November 3 and November 4. The investigators have urged anyone with videos of any of the demonstrations to submit the material to the police.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday condemned the attack at the temple, saying that the “acts of violence are unacceptable”. Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also called the violence completely unacceptable and said all Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace.

Also read: ‘Go back to India’: Anti-immigrant sentiment in Canada is fuelling hatred against South Asians