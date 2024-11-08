The Supreme Court on Friday overruled its 1967 judgement, which had held that an educational institution set up by an Act of Parliament cannot claim to be a minority institution, Live Law reported.

A Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, JB Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma, was hearing a batch of petitions relating to the minority status of the Aligarh Muslim University.

In the 1967 Azeez Basha judgement, the court had held Aligarh Muslim University to be a central university. The judgement also said that Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution cannot be conferred on it to grant a minority status.

“We have held that to be a minority institution it only had to be established by the minority and not necessarily be administered by the minority members,” said Chandrachud while pronouncing the 4:3 majority judgement, reported Bar and Bench. “Minority institutions may wish to emphasise secular education and for that minority members are not needed in administration.”

Kant, Datta and Sharma wrote a dissenting judgement.

The chief justice said that whether the university is a minority institution will be decided by a regular bench based the tests laid down by the court in this judgement.

The case was argued over eight hearings in January and February. The bench had reserved its verdict on February 1.

The current petitions stem from the 1967 decision by a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court and a 2005 decision by the Allahabad High Court.

In 2005, the university reserved 50% of seats in its postgraduate medical courses for Muslim students. This was challenged before the Allahabad High Court, which struck down the reservation on the ground that the university was not a minority educational institution as per the Supreme Court’s 1967 ruling.

The High Court’s decision was soon challenged before the Supreme Court by the university and the Union government.

In 2006, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court stayed the reservation policy, referring the case to a larger bench.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.

