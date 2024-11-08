Men should not tailor clothes for women and not cut their hair, the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has proposed as part of a list of measures to improve women’s safety, PTI reported on Friday.

The steps were recommended at a meeting of the commission on October 28, India Today reported.

“A proposal was floated [at the meeting] that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas,” Himani Agarwal, a member of the commission, said.

Only women barbers should attend to female customers in salons, she added. However, she said that these are only proposals and have not yet been finalised.

“We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested,” Agarwal said. “They [men] try to indulge in bad touch.”

Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission chief Babita Chouhan also said that gyms for women should employ only women trainers. “If a woman wishes to train with a male trainer, she will need to provide written consent,” India Today quoted Chouhan as saying.

The police verification of all such trainers should be made mandatory, Chouhan said, adding that the commission had received several complaints from women about harassment in gyms.

However, not all men have “bad intentions”, Agarwal said. The measures were only proposals for now, she said, adding that the commission would subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard.