The Canadian Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly participating in the violence that broke out at the Hindu Sabha temple in the city of Brampton on November 3.

The man, Inderjeet Gosal, was on Friday arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. “He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date,” the police said.

Gosal was the fourth person to have been arrested in the case, according to India Today.

On November 3, protests by pro-Khalistan groups erupted during the Indian High Commission’s routine consular camp organised in partnership with the Hindu Sabha Temple. Videos of the incident circulating on social media show men and women attacking temple visitors with sticks.

The pro-Khalistani groups were met with counter-protests from a group holding Indian flags. Tensions soon escalated and the Khalistani groups were reportedly the first to attack the opposing persons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on November 4 that he strongly condemned “the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada”. He added: “Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve.”

Modi urged Canada to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law in the case.

On Thursday, the Canadian police had also arrested a man of Indian origin named Ranendra Lal Banerjee for allegedly inciting hatred at a demonstration against the violence by pro-Khalistani groups.