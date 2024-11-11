The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna seeking bail in a sexual assault case, reported Live Law.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma.

Appearing for Revanna, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the offence of rape under Indian Penal Code section 376 was not included in the complaint against the formed Janata Dal (Secular) leader.

However, the court refused to grant relief to Revanna. When Rohatgi asked if an appeal could be filed after six months, the court said: “We will not say anything.”

The former MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency was arrested on May 31 after he returned to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26.

Soon after he had left for Germany in late April, Revanna and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation . The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of the polling in the general election. So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

In June, the Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police registered a case of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation against the former MP on complaint of a fourth woman.

On May 18, an arrest warrant was issued against Prajwal Revanna. His anticipatory bail application was rejected by a special court for elected representatives on May 30.

Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30.

On October 21, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the regular bail plea and anticipatory bail plea filed by Revanna.