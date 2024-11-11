Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has written to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, urging him to immediately review the administration’s termination of 74 government employees under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution, reported The Indian Express on Monday.

“The abrupt dismissal of government employees without due process, a pattern that started since 2019, has left many families devastated and, in some cases, destitute,” the former chief minister said in her letter. Mufti also called for the formation of a committee to re-examine the termination cases.

Since 2019, 74 government employees have been dismissed under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution, which allows the government to terminate employees without explanation or a formal inquiry.

While Article 311(2) states that public servants cannot be removed from service without an inquiry and a reasonable opportunity of being heard, sub-clause (C) of provision (2) of the Article states that this is not mandatory if the president or the governor is satisfied that an inquiry is not required in the interest of “security of the state”.

Those affected include a university professor, a scientist, a civil service officer and police officers, with a significant number of them being residents of Kashmir, according to The Indian Express.

“To remedy this, I propose the establishment of a review committee that can systematically reassess such cases,” Mufti wrote. She emphasised the need for this committee to conduct “fair and thorough reviews” and allow the affected employees or their families to present their side of the story.

Mufti also advocated for “humanitarian assistance” to support families impacted by these dismissals, including measures such as financial relief, expediting the disbursal of entitlements and the establishment of clear guidelines to “prevent similar injustices in future”.

In her letter, Mufti highlighted the case of Nazir Ahmad Wani, a naib tehsildar from Pulwama who died of a cardiac arrest on October 27, 2024.

Wani was dismissed under Article 311(2)(C) after being booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. His termination came after he wrote to the district magistrate alleging highhandedness by a former superintendent of police.

“During a recent visit to the family of Mr Nazir Ahmad Wani in Bellow, Pulwama, I witnessed firsthand the painful consequences of such actions,” Mufti wrote. “Mr Wani, a dedicated tehsildar, faced dismissal under Article 311, arrest under UAPA, and years of incarceration before the courts ultimately acquitted him of all charges.”

She added: “Tragically, his ordeal led to serious health complications, and he passed away from cardiac arrest on October 27, 2024. His grieving family, his wife and five children, now confronts not only the emotional loss but also significant bureaucratic delays in securing his pension and entitlements.”

Mufti said that the dismissal of “individuals like Mr Wani, without formal inquiry or a chance for defence,” affected their families and created an “atmosphere of uncertainty” for all government employees in Jammu and Kashmir. “Addressing these injustices is urgent,” she said.

Describing the dismissals as “administrative overreach,” Mufti called on Abdullah to take “prompt and decisive action to correct these wrongs.”