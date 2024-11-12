The bodies of two elderly Meitei men were found on Tuesday morning in Manipur’s Jiribam district, a day after ten suspected Kuki militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

The bodies of Laishram Balen (56) and Maibam Kesho (75) were found in the debris in the Jakuradhor Karong area, where the suspected militants had on Monday set some shops on fire, PTI reported.

Ten Meiteis were believed to have gone missing after the gunfight. Out of these, the bodies of Balen and Kesho were found on Tuesday, while two others were found alive. Six more are believed to be missing.

The police on Monday said that the gunfight began after suspected militants attacked a Central Reserve Police Force post at about 3 pm in the Jakuradhor area.

Following the exchange of fire, the Jiribam district administration imposed orders prohibiting five or more persons from gathering.

The gunfight resulted in the highest number of suspected militants killed in a single day this year. Last year, 13 suspected Meitei militants were killed close to the Indo-Myanmar border in the state’s Tengnoupal district.

However, the Hmar Students’ Association, a group representing the Hmar community, said that the ten persons who were killed were village volunteers.