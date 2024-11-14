The Centre on Thursday reimposed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in six police stations across five valley districts in Manipur in response to an escalation in violence.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act , or AFSPA, gives Army personnel sweeping powers in disturbed areas to search, arrest and open fire if deemed necessary for “the maintenance of public order”.

In a notification on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the decision to impose the Act, which will be in effect till March 31, 2025, was taken as the situation in Manipur remained “volatile” amid ethnic clashes between the state’s Kuki and Meitei communities.

The ministry said that “intermittent firing” continued in the “fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts”. There were also instances of “active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence” in many of these incidents, it added.

At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. There has been an uptick in violence in the past week, with 14 persons having been killed since November 7.

Kuki leaders and groups have been demanding the reimposition of AFSPA in the valley area of Manipur.

On Thursday, the police station areas where AFSPA was reimposed were Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district and Moirang in Bishnupur district.

Apart from Leimakhong, the imposition of the Act had been removed from the other five police stations in 2022.

On October 1, the Centre reimposed the Act in the entire state. However, 19 police station areas, including the six mentioned in the latest order, were excluded due to their relatively stable conditions compared to the other regions, The Times of India reported.

The notification on Thursday came after the state police said that 10 suspected Kuki militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with security forces in Jiribam district.

Ten Meiteis were believed to have gone missing after the gunfight. The bodies of two elderly men were later found on Tuesday, while two others were found alive.

Three women and three children, including an infant, are still missing from Jiribam.

Kuki organisations have claimed that the individuals killed in the gunfight on Monday were village volunteers. The term “village volunteers” has been used for armed civilians guarding villages since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

On Wednesday, a truck was set on fire on National Highway 37 in the Naga-dominated Tamenglong district, according to The Hindu. The truck was travelling to Noney, another Naga-majority district.

The Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation blamed “Kuki extremists” for the attack and declared a “total boycott” of all supplies to the Kuki people in both districts.

Amid the escalating violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sent 20 additional companies of central armed police forces, or about 2,000 personnel, to the state.

Fifteen companies of the Central Reserve Police Force have been moved to Manipur from Assam and five Border Security Force companies have been transferred from Tripura, according to a directive by the ministry.

With the additional deployment, Manipur now has a total of 218 companies of central armed police forces, with over 29,000 personnel deployed.

This comprises 115 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force, eight from the Rapid Action Force, 84 from the Border Security Force, five from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and six from the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Since 1980, Manipur has been declared a disturbed area under AFSPA. The designation was withdrawn from certain parts of Imphal in 2004 due to protests after the killing of 32-year-old Thangjam Manorama earlier that year.

In 2022, the Centre announced that the scope of the Act would be rolled back in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. For decades, the law has been a political flashpoint in the region, reportedly facilitating human rights violations by security forces.

On April 1, 2023, it had been withdrawn from the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations in Manipur, all of which are located in the state’s Meitei-dominated valley areas.

