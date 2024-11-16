The bodies of a woman and two children, believed to be among the six Meitei persons who had been missing from Manipur’s Jiribam district since November 11, were found floating on the Barak river on Friday evening.

Their bodies were taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for a post-mortem examination, a senior Assam Police official told Scroll.

Although family members were yet to identify the bodies, their descriptions matched three of those who had gone missing, The Indian Express quoted unidentified security officials as saying.

Three women and three children, including an infant, went missing from Jiribam after violence during which suspected Kuki militants had set some shops on fire in the Jakuradhor Karong area.

On the same day, suspected Kuki militants also attacked a Central Reserve Police Force post in Jakuradhor, after which ten of the suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

However, Kuki organisations have claimed that the individuals killed in the gunfight were village volunteers. The term “village volunteers” has been used for armed civilians guarding villages since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

The six persons who had gone missing on November 11 were a grandmother, her two daughters and three grandchildren. Meitei groups had alleged that they were abducted by armed Hmar men when they attacked the area on Monday morning.