The Delhi High Court on Tuesday summoned United States-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI in a suit filed by news agency Asian News International, which accused the firm of using its content without permission to train and operate its chatbot ChatGPT, reported Bar and Bench.

The news agency has sought damages of Rs 2 crore, as well as directions to stop OpenAI from storing or using its work, according to The Indian Express.

OpenAI, however, told the court that after ANI issued it a legal notice in September, the company blocklisted the news agency’s domain, which effectively meant that it was not using material from ANI to train the chatbot.

Justice Amit Bansal also said that he would appoint an amicus curiae, or friend of court, to assist the bench in the matter. The court will disclose the details about the amicus curiae when the order is made publicly available.

Lawyer Sidhant Kumar, representing ANI, argued before the court that merely because the news agency’s content was publicly available, OpenAI did not have the right to exploit it, or create copies of it, according to Bar and Bench.

Kumar also alleged that the artificial intelligence platform was falsely attributing information to ANI.

On the other hand, lawyer Amit Sibal, representing OpenAI, questioned whether the Delhi High Court had jurisdiction to hear the case. He said that the company is facing several suits across the world, and no court had found that it had infringed copyright.