The Madras High Court, in an interim order on Tuesday, restrained the Madras Music Academy in Chennai from presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award to Carnatic vocalist and activist TM Krishna, reported LiveLaw.

Justice G Jayachandran clarified that while the Music Academy could give the award and a cash prize to Krishna, the award should not be named after Subbulakshmi as it would violate the iconic singer’s will.

Subbulakshmi had said in her will in 1997 that no trust, memorial, or foundation should be established in her name and that no funds should be collected for such purposes.

The court ruled in favour of V Shrinivasan, Subbulakshmi’s grandson. “The best way to honour a departed soul is to respect her wishes and not act against them,” the judge remarked.

Shrinivasan argued that Krishna’s past criticisms of Subbulakshmi, including remarks he allegedly made on social media and in articles, disqualified him from receiving an award bearing her name.

According to the petition, Krishna had described Subbulakshmi as “the greatest hoax of the twentieth century” through an anonymous quote and called her a “saintly Barbie doll” in his commentary.

These statements, Shrinivasan claimed, were attempts to malign her legacy and undermine her contributions to Carnatic music.

The Music Academy had sought to have the case dismissed, arguing that Shrinivasan did not have the legal right to file the suit. However, the court rejected the application and recognised Shrinivasan’s right to contest the use of his grandmother’s name for the award.

Nevertheless, the judge said that Krishna’s critical comments about Subbulakshmi would not disqualify him from being awarded the title of Sangita Kalanidhi, The Hindu reported.

The Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi Award was created in 2005 by The Hindu group and is given annually to the Sangita Kalanidhi-designate along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Krishna, a Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning singer, has been a prominent figure in Carnatic music known for challenging traditional norms and addressing caste-related inequities within the art form.

Krishna’s selection for the Sangita Kalanidhi title this year has stirred controversy in the Carnatic music community. His outspoken views on caste and social reform have drawn both support and criticism, with some musicians even choosing to boycott events where he is honoured.

Despite the order, Krishna can still receive the Sangita Kalanidhi title without the Subbulakshmi-associated recognition. The Music Academy has not yet announced its next steps following the court’s ruling.

