Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is currently leading in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat in Thane with a margin of over 22,000 votes, data from the Election Commission showed.

As per the trends at 10.45 am, Shinde had secured 30,629 of the total votes counted. Kedar Dighe from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) trailed behind with 7,748 votes.

Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena is part of the Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar was leading from the Baramati Assembly constituency with a margin of over 15,000 votes, securing 35,432 of the total votes counted. His nephew and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Yugendra Pawar was trailing behind.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also leading from Nagpur South West with a margin of over 10,000 votes.