Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren is currently leading with a margin of over 8,000 votes from the Barhait seat in the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, data from the Election Commission showed on Saturday.

As per the trends at 11.20 am, the chief minister had secured 15,189 of the total votes counted. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gamliyel Hembrom trailed behind with 6,987 votes.

In Gandey, Hemant Soren’s wife, Kalpana Soren, was trailing behind the BJP’s Muniya Devi by over 4,500 votes. While Devi had secured 16,943 of the total votes counted, Kalpana Soren received 12,350 votes.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Basant Soren, who is Hemant Soren’s brother, was also trailing in the Dumka Assembly seat. Basant Soren had secured over 21,000 of the total votes counted, while the BJP’s Sunil Soren received over 26,000 votes.

Overall, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance had crossed the majority mark in the early trends for the state’s Assembly election results.

While the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was leading in 30 seats, the Congress was ahead in 13 and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in five constituencies. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) was leading in one seat.