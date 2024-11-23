Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party group headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, lost from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency by a margin of nearly 40,000 votes in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra on Saturday, data from the Election Commission showed.

Malik ended up at fourth place with 15,501 votes. The Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi won the seat with over 54,000 votes. In second, with more than 42,027 votes, was All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen candidate Ateeque Ahmad Khan.

Suresh Patil from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena faction was placed third.

In the Bandra East Assembly seat, Zeeshan Siddique, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s candidate and son of former state minister Baba Siddique, was trailing by around 10,000 votes. Baba Siddique was shot dead, allegedly by three men, on October 12.

At 4.10 pm, Zeeshan Siddique was trailing behind the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’s Varun Satish Sardesai by a margin of 9,805 votes in Bandra East. While Zeeshan Siddique had secured 44,546 votes, Sardesai was leading after receiving 54,351 votes.

In 2019, Malik had won the state elections from the Anushakti Nagar constituency. Zeeshan Siddique, had won the Vandre East seat on a Congress ticket that year. However, he was expelled from the party in August.

Follow Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election result here

Overall, the ruling Mahayuti alliance – comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena group led by Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar – was headed for an overwhelming victory in the Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

The alliance was ahead in 225 seats, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in 54 seats and others in nine seats, according to Election Commission data. The BJP was ahead in 130 seats, the Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 55 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Ajit Pawar in 40.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was ahead in 20 seats, the Congress in 19 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Sharad Pawar in 11.