Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Amit Thackeray trailed in third place by a margin of over 12,000 votes as of 3.15 pm from the Mahim seat as votes were being counted for the state Assembly elections on Saturday, data from the Election Commission showed.

The party failed to gain any leads in the state as the ballots were being counted.

At 3.15 pm, Amit Thackeray, who is the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, had secured 29,258 votes.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant was leading with 43,947 votes, while Sada Sarvankar of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena was second with 42,879 votes.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was founded in 2006 by Raj Thackeray on account of differences between him and the then-undivided Shiv Sena.

The party won 13 seats in the first Assembly election that it contested in 2009. However, it could win only one seat each in the 2014 and 2019 state elections.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had extended unconditional support to the state’s ruling Mahayuti alliance. However, the party contested the current Assembly elections alone.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party group.