Clashes erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Sunday morning after a group of Muslims opposed a court-ordered survey of a mosque, India Today reported.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Chandausi town to oppose the survey, which was being conducted to investigate claims that a Hindu temple had existed at the site before the mosque was built in 1526.

Members of the mob threw stones at surveyors, who were accompanied by police personnel. The police fired tear gas shells to force the crowd to disperse.

A video released by PTI showed a group of men and young boys throwing stones and slippers at police personnel. Superintendent of Police Krishan Bishnoi was heard appealing to them to not ruin their future “by falling into politicians’ traps”.

The head of the Jama Masjid also made an announcement from inside the mosque urging people to disperse. The violence, however, continued despite the appeal, according to India Today.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Stones and slippers pelted in Sambhal when a survey team reached Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque.





Despite the violence, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Chand Raghav completed the survey, and the process was recorded through photographs and videos. The survey is to be presented before a local court on November 29.

A Hindu priest named Rishi Raj Giri had on November 21 moved an application before the court, alleging that Muslim rulers built the mosque in 1526 after demolishing a temple. The court ordered the survey in response to the application.

Just hours later on November 21, a survey team went to the mosque to begin the exercise, and was met with protests.

Zafar Ali, the lawyer for the mosque administration, said the survey was carried out in a hurried manner although the court had sought a report by November 29. He said that the mosque officials would challenge the court order if needed.

Sambal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq had told The Indian Express at the time that Muslims had been offering prayers at the mosque for several centuries. “We have the right to move the High Court if we do not get a satisfactory order from the local court,” he had said.