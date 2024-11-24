Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that there was no dispute in the state’s ruling alliance about the chief minister’s post, and that the coalition would decide on it together, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too said that members of the alliance would sit together and decide on the candidate for the top post, in the same way in which they fought the election together, ANI reported.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena group will hold a legislative party meeting on Sunday to decide its leader.

The Mahayuti alliance comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Shiv Sena group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, the Shinde Sena won in 57 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP won in 41 places.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress – won just 46 seats.

For the first time in six decades, the Maharashtra Assembly will not have a Leader of Opposition, as no Opposition party won the minimum of 28 seats needed for it.

The Uddhav Sena won 21 seats, the Congress won 16 and Sharad Pawar’s NCP emerged victorious in 10 constituencies.