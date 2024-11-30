The National Investigation Agency has been probing two cases of attack on security personnel and arms loot involving the chief of Arambai Tenggol, an armed Meitei militia group.

The group is alleged to have orchestrated violence against the Kuki-Zo community since the beginning of the ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023.

The two cases against Korounganba Khuman, the chief of Arambai Tenggol, are among the eight proceedings related to violence in Manipur that the Supreme Court transferred from the special National Investigation Agency court in Imphal to Guwahati on Tuesday, reported Hindustan Times.

The probe agency had appealed to the top court to transfer the cases as the investigation was getting “jeopardised” in Imphal due to violence in the state.

“The safety and security of accused persons could be at grave peril as the mobs are trying to interfere and disrupting work of investigator,” said the agency.

Regarding Khuman, the National Investigation Agency alleged that he led a large number of Arambai Tenggol cadre “wearing camouflaged dress, Manipur Police uniform and black colour shirts” to gather at Palace Compound in Imphal East on November 1, 2023.

When they were stopped by the Imphal East police at the palace gate, the group “fired at the police” and “overpowered the local police”.

The second case is also based on incidents from the same day, when the Arambai Tenggol cadre led by Khuman allegedly went to the northwestern gate of the 1st Manipur Rifles (armed battalion), ransacked government offices and belongings, including vehicles, and looted the arms and ammunition.

“After the arrival of reinforcement of security forces including civil police, Assam Rifles and CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force], the assailants escaped with arms and ammunition looted from security personnel,” said the investigating agency in its case report.

The agency registered both cases in February.

It charged Khuman and his associates with armed rioting, obstructing public servants, snatching, robbery, criminal conspiracy, terrorist act, looting of firearms from police/security force and unauthorised use of police/defence uniform.

Since May 3, 2023, at least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced due to clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in Manipur.

Once a shadowy fringe group, the Arambai Tenggol has grown in popularity and power in the Meitei areas of the state since the conflict began. It claims to have 60,000 recruits and several of its members are armed.

