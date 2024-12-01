Three people died in rain-related incidents in Chennai caused by Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on Saturday night, reported The Hindu.

The storm caused flooding in Chennai and nearby parts of Tamil Nadu. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the region on Sunday too.

Cyclone Fengal caused record-breaking rains in Puducherry , which recorded 48.4 centimetres of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. This marks the Union territory’s heaviest cumulative 24-hour rainfall in 30 years.

The storm remained “practically stationary during past 6 hours” near Puducherry, about 120 kilometres south-southwest of Chennai, the weather agency said at 11.47 am on Sunday.

The Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL” [pronounced as FEINJAL] over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry remained practically stationary during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 1st December 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E,… pic.twitter.com/mu0tYzfT2i — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2024

The storm is expected to move slowly westwards and weaken into a deep depression by Sunday evening.

Heavy rainfall began in the state’s northern coastal districts on Saturday, with Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam areas recording 11.4 centimetres and 10.4 centimetres of rain in the eight hours ending 5.30 pm, reported The Hindu.

Squally winds reaching up to 50 kilometres per hour were recorded in some areas of Chennai on Saturday, with several places in and around the city receiving at least 7 centimetres of rain between Saturday morning and afternoon, said Additional Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran.

Several areas in central Chennai , including Korattur, Koyambedu, Virugambakkam, Nungambakkam, T Nagar and Alwarpet, were inundated, reported The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood-affected in the city’s Kolathur area, reported PTI.

VIDEO | Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (@mkstalin) visits flood-affected areas of Kolathur, Chennai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hPyIoqfwCL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2024

The severe weather forced the closure of Chennai airport, resulting in 226 flight cancellations and 20 diversions, including some that landed in Guwahati.

The Airports Authority of India said it would keep the airport closed till 4 am on Sunday, but operations resumed at 1 am.

Suburban train services between Chennai Beach and Velachery were suspended on Saturday due to strong winds, while services between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu were disrupted by waterlogged tracks at Pallavaram.

One express train was cancelled, two were diverted and 11 trains had their starting points changed. Chennai Metro services continued as usual.

At least 53 major roads and seven underpasses in Chennai were waterlogged. Many arterial roads were deserted as residents stayed indoors, with many complaining of water and power supply disruptions and sewage overflow.