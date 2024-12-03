The Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha staged a brief walkout on Tuesday over violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal that left five persons dead in November, reported PTI.

On November 24, violence broke out in Sambhal after a group of Muslims objected to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Chandausi town. A trial court ordered the survey in response to a suit claiming that the mosque had been built in 1526 by Mughal ruler Babar on the site of the “centuries-old Shri Hari Har Temple dedicated to Lord Kalki”.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue as soon as the Lower House of Parliament assembled for Question Hour.

“This is a very serious matter,” said Yadav.

However, Speaker Om Birla told him that questions that the subject could be discussed in Zero Hour.

Following this, members of the Samajwadi Party rushed to the well of the House, while some others started walking out.

Subsequently, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja encouraged other members of the Opposition, including those from the Congress, to join the protest. The Opposition leaders walked out of Lok Sabha.

The MPs eventually returned to participate during the Question Hour.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Yadav claimed that the violence in Sambhal was “pre-planned”.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging [the area] will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country,” said the MP from Kannauj.

He also alleged that the administration in Sambhal acted in haste and demanded the suspension of the officers concerned.

Yadav repeated the same claims in Rajya Sabha, according to PTI.

Chairman of the Upper House Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, said that certain parts of Yadav’s statement would be redacted.

Some Samajwadi Party members staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha over this.