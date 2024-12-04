Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Wednesday unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislative party in the state.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was elected as the party’s chief whip in the Assembly.

The developments took place amid questions about who the Mahayuti alliance picks as the chief minister.

The Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, the Shiv Sena group led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Ajit Pawar won the state Assembly election on November 23 by a landslide, securing 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shinde Sena won in 57 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP group won in 41 constituencies.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi – comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP group led by Sharad Pawar and the Congress – won 46 seats.

On November 27, the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, currently the caretaker chief minister, said that he would support whatever decision Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would take on the chief minister’s post.

“I told PM Modi, Amit Shah that they should not see me as a hindrance,” he had told reporters.