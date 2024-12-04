South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday night announced the imposition of martial law in the country but reversed the decision six hours later after his Parliament voted against it, the BBC reported.

Yoon claimed the move was needed to “eliminate anti-state elements” and safeguard the country from “North Korea’s communist forces”. This was the first time since 1980 that military rule was declared in South Korea.

The order briefly put the military in charge of government and armed troops were seen storming the National Assembly building, with helicopters landing on the roof. Shortly afterwards, the military issued an order banning protests by political groups and parliamentary activities and restraining press freedom.

However, Yonhap – the country’s national broadcaster – and other media outlets continued to function normally, the BBC reported.

Thousands of people gathered outside the National Assembly to protest the move. Opposition legislators sought an emergency vote to veto the proclamation of martial law.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 190 of 300 parliamentarians who were present in the National Assembly voted against the imposition of martial law. The leader of the president’s political party, the conservative People’s Power Party, also described the announcement as “incorrect”, shortly after which Yoon announced his decision’s reversal.

Yoon became president in May 2022 but saw his position weaken in April, when the opposition secured an overwhelming victory in the country’s general election. Since then, his government has not been able to pass bills and has only been able to veto some proposed laws introduced by the opposition.

The failed attempt to impose martial law led to an immediate diplomatic fallout , with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson deciding to postpone a summit with Yoon that was slated for later this week, Reuters reported.

A White House spokesperson said that the United States, a key ally of South Korea, was not informed about Yoon’s announcement in advance. “We are seriously concerned by the developments we are seeing on the ground,” the spokesperson said.