The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed directions for the implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment guidelines at workplaces across the country, Live Law reported.

The court directed that Internal Complaints Committees be constituted in all government departments and public sector undertakings. Additionally, the creation of “SheBox” websites, where women can lodge complaints of sexual harassment, was mandated.

States have also been directed to appoint district officers to ensure the implementation of the guidelines by December 31. These officials have been mandated to form local complaints committees by January 3, Bar and Bench reported. Nodal officers will also be appointed at the taluka level.

The Supreme Court gave till March 31 for the chief secretaries of all states to oversee its order to completion. This includes a nationwide survey of both public and private organisations to identify those that have not yet constituted Internal Complaints Committees to address sexual harassment complaints.

The order came in response to a public interest litigation alleging that private employers were not complying with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Rules. In a May 2023 judgement, the court flagged concerns about lapses in enforcing the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace Act a decade after it was promulgated.