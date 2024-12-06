Students pursuing any stream in Class 12 will be able to take up an undergraduate programme of their choice and undergraduate students can join any postgraduate discipline if they clear a national or university-level entrance exam, according to a new draft University Grants Commission regulations.

The Commission has proposed interdisciplinary learning through an option to take up two simultaneous programmes and flexibility in the minimum credit requirements to obtain a degree.

It also proposes to offer biannual admissions in July/August and January/February.

The draft was released on Thursday for feedback. The proposed rules will apply to central, state, private and deemed universities.

While minimum 50% of the credits must be earned in the core subject chosen by the student to obtain the degree, the remainder can be accumulated through apprenticeships, multidisciplinary subjects or skill courses.

Students pursuing a four-year undergraduate programme with honours or honours with research, will be able to take up a one-year postgraduate programme instead of the usual two-year courses.

The proposed rules also aim to recognise students’ professional experiences by translating them into academic credits.