The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man in Hyderabad for his alleged role in trafficking Indians to Thailand and Laos, where they were forced to work at fraudulent call centres, India Today reported.

The man, identified as Kamran Haider aka Zaidi, was arrested after a 2,500 km chase across multiple states.

The investigation in the case began in May based on a complaint filed by a man named Naresh Lakhavath, The Indian Express reported.

Lakhavath claimed that he was trafficked by a Delhi-based consultancy firm called Ali International Services that functioned as a front for a human trafficking network, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C told The Indian Express.

“Lakhavath complained that he had been promised a job in Thailand but was forced to work in a Chinese company, which used to scam Indian people through online mode after his passport was confiscated,” the officer said.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency, which said it uncovered a network that comprised five persons, including Haider. The other four were identified as Manjoor Alam aka Guddu, Sahil, Ashish aka Akhil and Pawan Yadav aka Afzal aka Afroz.

Haider was believed to be the key conspirator .

Following this, the investigative agency announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information that could lead to Haider’s arrest. However, he remained absconding for months.

Eventually, the Delhi Police tracked him to Hyderabad, where he was arrested at a railway station while attempting to flee to another hideout. The police also stationed teams in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that gathered information, which led to his arrest.