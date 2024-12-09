The South Korean authorities on Monday banned President Yoon Suk Yeol from travelling overseas after he was booked for imposing martial law in the country, reported The Korea Herald.

Yoon had imposed military rule in the country on December 3 but reversed the decision six hours later after his Parliament voted against it. He claimed the move was needed to “eliminate anti-state elements” and safeguard the country from “North Korea’s communist forces”.

However, the Yoon’s short-lived martial law order had led to thousands of South Koreans coming out in protest, reported BBC. The country’s main Opposition party, the Democratic Party, had also called for the president to be stripped of his authority, according to Reuters.

As of Monday, Yoon had been booked as a suspect in investigations being carried out by the police and the chief prosecutor in the country on charges of insurrection, mutiny and abuse of power, an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by The Korea Herald.

The official also told the newspaper that the possibility of arresting Yoon without a warrant was being considered “if the requirements are met”.

A sitting president in South Korea enjoys immunity from prosecution while in office. This immunity, however, does not cover charges of rebellion or treason.

Political observers told the AP that they doubt the police will forcefully detain Yoon to avoid potential clashes with the presidential security service.

The defence ministry has also stated that Yoon remains the legal commander-in-chief.

On Saturday Yoon issued an apology for attempting to impose the military and said he would leave his political and legal fate to his ruling People Power Party. He clarified that he had not resigned.

Yoon added that he would not evade legal or political responsibility for his actions, reported AP.

The People Power Party on Sunday announced that the president would be excluded from foreign and other state affairs.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would manage government affairs until Yoon eventually stepped aside, said party leader Han Dong-hoon.