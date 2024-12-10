The Supreme Court has sought a report from the Allahabad High Court detailing Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav’s controversial remarks about Muslims at an event organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, reported Live Law.

“The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad,” the top court stated. “The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration.”

Speaking at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event on Sunday, Yadav said that India would be run as per the wishes of its Hindu majority. He also uttered a slur used for Muslims who have been circumcised and described the community as “harmful to the country”.

“They are the kind of people who do not want the country to progress and we need to be cautious of them,” Yadav, a sitting High Court judge, said. He added that India would soon adopt a Uniform Civil Code – a common set of laws governing marriage, divorce, succession and adoption for all citizens.

Critics have questioned the appropriateness of the Allahabad High Court allowing a programme by a Hindutva organisation on its premises and the decision of a sitting judge to participate.

On Sunday, Yadav said that Hindu scriptures regard women as goddesses, while some people from “a particular community” continue to practice polygamy, Halala and Triple Talaq.

Scroll looked at several of his orders over the last three-and-a-half years and found that Yadav has a pattern of referring to Hindutva talking points. In his judgements, he has suggested that the state should honour the cow as well as Hindu gods, referred to conspiracy theories about religious conversions and accused people of making false complaints under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.

In Sunday’s speech, Yadav claimed that children from “one community”, implying Hindus, are taught values like compassion and non-violence, while those from “another community”, implying Muslims, were exposed to animal slaughter and lack tolerance.

The remarks have sparked demands for Justice Yadav's impeachment, with some critics calling for his judicial work to be suspended. Videos of his speech were widely circulated on social media, prompting strong reactions from Opposition parties, which described the statements as “hate speech”.

