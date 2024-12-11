The Bombay High Court on Monday suggested that government guest houses across all districts in Maharashtra be designated as safe houses for intercaste and interfaith married couples facing threats to their wellbeing, The Indian Express reported.

The court pointed out that the administration would not be required to deploy additional police personnel to protect such couples as government guest houses were already manned by police officers.

The court also directed the Maharashtra Social Justice and Home Department to prepare a draft policy circular for the safety and protection of couples in the state who may be facing persecution due to intercaste or interfaith marriages.

The court was hearing a 2023 petition filed by two 24-year-olds, from different faiths, seeking to marry in Mumbai under the Special Marriage Act and requesting protection from their families. The couple, in their plea, had also sought accommodation in safe houses as per the Shakti Vahini guidelines.

In 2018, the Supreme Court passed an order to protect interfaith and intercaste married couples on a plea by the non-governmental organisation Shakti Vahini. At the hearing, the Centre had told the court that all states would set up special units to protect such couples.

In October last year, the petitioner couple married in Mumbai with police protection after the High Court’s direction.

However, as the special cells had not been established and safe houses were not designated in Maharashtra, the court issued additional directions for implementing the Shakti Vahini guidelines set by the Supreme Court, according to The Hindu.

The petitioners’ lawyers suggested that the availability of safe houses in Maharashtra be publicised and a free helpline be set up for couples in distress, as is done in the Union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.