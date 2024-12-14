A Kolkata court on Friday granted bail to Sandip Ghosh , the former Principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, the ex-officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, in connection with a case pertaining to the rape and murder of a resident doctor in August, Bar and Bench reported.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah, granted bail to the two accused persons in the case of tampering of evidence related to the rape and murder of the doctor after the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days of their arrest, reported PTI.

The court granted bail to both persons on a Rs 2,000 surety bond, with the condition that they must appear before the investigating agency CBI when summoned.

While Mondal will be released on bail, Ghosh will remain in jail in a separate case involving alleged financial irregularities at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, reported Bar and Bench.

Ghosh was arrested on September 2 on corruption charges after the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate alleged financial irregularities at the medical college and mishandling of key evidence in the rape case.

On September 15, the central agency arrested him and Mondal on allegations that they had tampered with evidence in the rape and murder of the junior doctor on August 9.

The body of the 31-year-old doctor was found at the institute on August 9. The death sparked protests across the country.

Protestors have pointed to a purported letter by Ghosh to the state public works department a day after the trainee doctor’s body was found, commissioning repair and renovation work for on-duty doctors’ rooms and attached toilets of all departments at the medical college. They alleged that the former principal, by doing so, sought to destroy evidence in the rape and murder case.

Resident doctors at the institution had also questioned why the institution’s administration, under Ghosh, had initially passed off the junior doctor’s death as a suicide to her family.

Ghosh had resigned from his post as the principal on August 12, but was immediately appointed principal at another medical college.

The Calcutta High Court had criticised the decision of the state government to “reward” him with a new post.