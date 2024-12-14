South Korea’s Parliament on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, 12 days after his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country, reported the AP.

Yoon is the third South Korean leader to face impeachment.

On Saturday, the National Assembly passed the motion to impeach Yoon with 204 members voting in favour, 85 against, three abstentions and eight invalid ballots. With this, his presidential powers were suspended immediately and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo took over the duties.

Yoon had imposed military rule in the country on December 3 but reversed the decision six hours later after his Parliament voted against it. He claimed the move was needed to “eliminate anti-state elements” and safeguard the country from “North Korea’s communist forces”.

However, the short-lived martial law order led to thousands of South Koreans coming out in protest. The country’s main Opposition party, the Democratic Party, had also called for the president to be stripped of his authority.

The country’s Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to decide on Yoon’s dismissal as president. If he is formally ousted, a national election to choose his successor must be held within 60 days.

This was the second time the Parliament voted on Yoon’s impeachment. Several leaders from the ruling People Power Party had boycotted the first vote that took place a week ago.

In 2016, Park Geun-hye, the country’s first female president, was dismissed from her office after a slew of corruption charges against her. President Roh Moo-hyun was impeached in 2004 over an alleged election law violation. The order was, however, overturned by the court.