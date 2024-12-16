An iconic photograph of the Pakistani Army signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka in 1971 has been removed from the office of the Indian Army chief, The Telegraph reported on Saturday.

The photograph has been replaced by a painting that incorporates imagery from the Hindu epic Mahabharata and an illustration of ancient philosopher Chanakya alongside tanks, helicopters, submarines and soldiers.

Several social media users, including military veterans, questioned the decision to replace the photograph in the Army chief’s office.

The Army said on Monday that the photograph showing Pakistan’s surrender at the end of the 1971 war was placed at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, a multipurpose facility of the Army named after Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 war.

The developments came ahead of Vijay Diwas, the day commemorating the Indian military victory over Pakistan on December 16, 1971.

#VijayDiwas#विजयदिवस



On the occasion of #VijayDiwas, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, along with the President #AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971… pic.twitter.com/t9MfGXzwmH — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2024

The photograph from the 1971 war shows Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi of Pakistan signing the Instrument of Surrender before Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, commander of the Indian and Bangladesh forces in the eastern theatre.

The painting which has replaced the photograph is “drawn from the teachings of the Mahabharata”, The Telegraph reported, quoting unnamed defence sources. The newspaper quoted a senior defence ministry official as saying that the painting, created by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Jacob, depicts the Army as a guardian of dharma, or righteousness.

An Army press release from December 11, showing Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi greeting his Nepalese counterpart Ashok Raj Sigdel, revealed the old photograph had been removed and replaced with the painting.

"Strengthening India-Nepal Ties"



Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, #COAS, #NepaliArmy, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. They discussed aspects of mutual interest and avenues to strengthen bilateral #DefenceCooperation. As a gesture of goodwill to the… pic.twitter.com/A7nzoqVKfR — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 11, 2024

#Transformation

The famous painting depicting Surrender Ceremony of 1971 in Chief's office has been replaced by Karma Kshetra– Field of Deeds.

In my understanding, it links our heritage with the present & future.

Mahabharat, Chanakya to many wars (not only 1971), on to… pic.twitter.com/mYVEF0nomp — Lt Gen Kamal Jit Singh (Veteran) (@kayjay34350) December 12, 2024

Military veterans questioned the decision to replace the photograph from the 1971 war with the painting.

Lieutenant General (Retd) HS Panag said on X: “The photo/ painting symbolising India’s first major military victory in a 1000 years... has been removed by a hierarchy which believes that mythology, religion and distant fragmented feudal past will inspire future victories.”

Former Air Vice-Marshal Manmohan Bahadur questioned the aim behind the decision to remove the photograph from the Army chief’s office. “Dignitaries and military heads of other countries meet the Army Chief here and see the symbol of the greatest event in India’s and [Indian Army’s] history. Now, this ham-handed effort – at what?”

The 1971 India-Pakistan war was sparked by the rebellion in the erstwhile East Pakistan against the government in Islamabad. On December 16, 1971, General Niazi, along with his troops, surrendered to the allied forces consisting of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka.