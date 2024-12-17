Eleven Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia, the Indian embassy in the country said on Monday.

A Georgian citizen’s body was also recovered, along with those of the Indian nationals, from a sleeping area above a restaurant at a ski resort in Gudauri town, reported AFP.

All of them died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at the resort, the news agency quoted unidentified police officials as saying.

“Preliminary tests do not indicate any trace of violence on the bodies,” a police official said. “An oil-powered generator was turned on after the building lost electricity.”

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter under the Criminal Code of Georgia section pertaining to negligent manslaughter, reported PTI.

Quoting a statement from Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, the news agency reported that all 12 persons were employees of an Indian restaurant situated at the ski resort.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP from Amritsar, said on social media that the eleven persons were residents of Punjab.

“I urge CM Bhagwant Mann and Kuldeep Singh NRI minister to take immediate steps to bring back bodies & support grieving families,” he said.

The Indian diplomatic mission in Georgia expressed sadness about the death of the Indian citizens.

“The embassy is working closely with local authorities to facilitate the prompt repatriation of the mortal remains to India,” said the embassy. “We are also in contact with the bereaved families and are committed to providing all possible support.”