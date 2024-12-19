The Allahabad High Court has directed the Amroha district magistrate to ensure the admission of three children, who were expelled from a private school after the principal claimed that they had brought non-vegetarian food in their tiffin, to another school within two weeks, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices Siddhartha and Subhash Chandra Sharma was hearing a petition filed by their mother alleging that in September, the principal of the school in Amroha had objected to her children bringing non-vegetarian food in their tiffin and had expelled them.

A purported video widely shared online at the time had shown an argument between the mother of a boy and the principal. The three children are the seven-year-old boy and his siblings , according to Live Law.

The principal can be heard in the purported video saying that he would not teach students who bring non-vegetarian food to school and “who will demolish temples after growing up”.

The principal alleged that the boy had talked about feeding non-vegetarian food to others and “converting them to Islam”.

He also claimed that the boy had admitted to bringing non-vegetarian food to school.

The boy’s mother can be heard denying the claims and saying that her son does not “know this kind of language”. She also confronted the principal for “locking her child in a room” and for “verbal abuse”.

A committee, set up by the administration to investigate the matter, had cleared the principal while pulling him up for using inappropriate language, Live Law reported.

The petitioner had argued in the court that the children’s right to education had been affected by their expulsion from the school.

The court directed the authorities to submit an affidavit of compliance to the court.

The matter will be heard next on January 6.