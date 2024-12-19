Five suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, the Indian Army said.

Two soldiers were also injured and evacuated for medical care, the Army added.

OP KADER, Kulgam



On 19 Dec 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened… pic.twitter.com/9IxVKtDZkl — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 19, 2024

Security forces launched a joint operation on Thursday morning based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Kader village of Kulgam.

“Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire,” the Army said. “Own troops effectively retaliated.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the identity of the suspected militants was being ascertained.

This is the second major gunfight in Kulgam this year. On July 7, six militants and two soldiers were killed in two separate gunfights.