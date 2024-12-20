The Delhi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has imposed a complete ban on manufacturing, storing, selling and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the national capital throughout the year, reported Live Law.

A bench of Justices AS Oka and AG Masih directed Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to implement complete bans on firecrackers too, stating that “the Delhi model should be followed”.

“We are of the view that this ban will be effective only when other states forming part of National Capital Region impose similar measures,” said the court.

The court was hearing a case pertaining to air pollution in the National Capital Region due to firecrackers, stubble burning, waste burning, vehicular emissions and industrial pollution, among other sources.

The Rajasthan government told the bench that a similar ban on firecrackers was also imposed in parts of the state falling under the National Capital Region.

Appearing for the Delhi government, advocate Shadaan Farasat said the order to ban firecrackers was passed by the Delhi principal secretary of environment under the Environment Protection Act on Thursday, according to The Indian Express.

On November 4, the top court asked the Delhi government to consider a perpetual ban on firecrackers, stating that the restriction was hardly implemented in the national capital during the Diwali festivities this year.

On October 14, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee banned the manufacturing, storage, selling and lighting of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1.

The commission ordered the police to implement the directions and file daily action-taken reports.

Despite this, firecrackers were lit across the city as part of the Diwali festivities. On the morning after Diwali, Delhi’s air pollution level was nearly 14 times more than the “safe” limit prescribed by the World Health Organization.

On November 11, the same bench stated that no religion promotes any activity that causes pollution while criticising the Delhi government for its failure to enforce a ban on the use of firecrackers.