Seven Indian nationals were among over 200 persons injured in a car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, reported The Indian Express.

Five people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in the attack.

India has condemned the attack as “horrific and senseless”, and said that its mission in Germany is providing all possible assistance to the injured Indian citizens and their families.

Press release: India condemns attack in Magdeburg, Germanyhttps://t.co/3nA9nNmPVm pic.twitter.com/8ZIW0GHnCm — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 21, 2024

On Friday evening, the 50-year-old suspect, Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, drove a black BMW sports utility vehicle into crowds at a Christmas market in Magdeburg.

More than 200 persons are injured, with at least 41 in critical condition.

Abdulmohsen, who was arrested at the scene of the incident, is a “Saudi dissident” and held Islamophobic views, according to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, reported German public broadcaster DW.

The suspect, a self-described former Muslim, had frequently posted and reposted anti-Islamic content on X.

Riyadh had sent four official warnings to German authorities about Abdulmohsen, highlighting his “very extreme views”, BBC reported, citing an unidentified source close to the Saudi government. The German officials ignored these notifications, the source added.