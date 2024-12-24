The Delhi Police recently arrested 11 persons for allegedly aiding Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The police said that four of the 11 persons were Bangladeshi citizens while the rest were Indians involved in the forging of documents, according to PTI.

The police discovered the syndicate’s activities while tracking down four people linked to a murder in the capital’s Sangam Vihar area on October 21.

During interrogation in the murder case, it was found that “the accused had entered India illegally and had been residing in Sangam Vihar for several years”, Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan told PTI.

The four persons were found to be in possession of Bangladeshi ID cards and birth certificates. The police also recovered around 21 Aadhar cards, four voter ID cards and eight PAN cards from the residence of the murder victim, who was also reportedly involved in assisting illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of seven others who used unauthorised websites to create fake documents including birth certificates, matriculation certificates, caste certificates, Covid-19 vaccination certificates and income certificates for as little as Rs 7.

These fake documents were then used to generate Aadhar cards for undocumented migrants via an authorised agent operating out of a Karnataka Bank branch in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 5.

The police on Sunday claimed that they had identified 175 suspected undocumented migrants from Bangladesh during a verification drive conducted in outer Delhi, according to The Indian Express.