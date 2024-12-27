The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Archaeological Survey of India and Uttar Pradesh authorities to protect a 17th century hammam, or bath house, in Agra from demolition by private individuals, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench of Justices Salil Rai and Samit Gopal issued the interim order in a public interest litigation filed by Chandrapal Singh Rana, who sought protection for the heritage structure from potential demolition by private persons.

The court ordered authorities to ensure that no damage was caused to the monument while the matter was being heard. It also directed the police commissioner to deploy personnel to prevent the monument from being razed.

The petitioner argued that the building he claimed is of national importance, had not been declared an ancient monument.

The counsel representing the petitioner told the court that the Archaeological Survey of India had conducted a survey of the structure a year ago and that reports had confirmed that the hammam was built in 1620.

“Despite repetitive requests made to the respondent authorities and to the police no action is taken and there is likelihood that the entire structure would be demolished as the same is carried on by using bulldozers and machines, and the entire structure would be erased within a day or so,” The Indian Express quoted the petitioner has having said.

Under the 1958 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, the authorities are responsible for protecting the 400-year-old hammam from demolition, Bar and Bench quoted the counsel as having argued.

The matter will be next heard on January 27.