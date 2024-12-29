The Delhi Police said that eight undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants living in the national capital were detected and deported, PTI reported on Sunday.

Those deported were a man named Jahangir, his wife and their six children. All of them hail from Bangladesh’s Madaripur district, the police said.

The police said that Jahangir confessed to having entered India without documentation and subsequently having brought his family into the country. The family members had allegedly destroyed their Bangladeshi identity documents and had been staying in South West Delhi’s Rangpuri area, according to ANI.

On December 10, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered that a special drive be launched against alleged undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. After the order, the police in the South West Delhi district have been conducting targeted operations, verification drives and joint inspections as part of a drive to identify undocumented migrants.

“A team from the Vasant Kunj South police station was tasked to identify illegal immigrants,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said. “As part of the intensified efforts to address concerns about unauthorised migrants, police conducted door-to-door verifications of 400 families in Rangpuri.”

Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested 11 persons for allegedly aiding Bangladeshi nationals who illegally entered India.