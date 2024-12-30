The Taliban government in Afghanistan on Sunday announced that it will shut down the operations of national and foreign non-governmental organisations in the country employing women, the Associated Press reported.

The notice came two years after the regime in December 2022 ordered such organisations to suspend the employment of Afghan women, claiming that women were wearing hijabs, or headscarves usually worn by Muslim women, improperly.

In a notice on X on Sunday, the country’s economy ministry said that it was responsible for governing all activities carried out by non-governmental organisations.

It said that the Taliban government was once again ordering a ban on female workers in institutions not controlled by it. “In case of lack of cooperation, all activities of that institution will be canceled and the activity license of that institution, granted by the ministry, will also be canceled,” it added.

In September 2021, it also banned education for girls above class six claiming that it does not comply with its interpretation of the Sharia, or Islamic law. This came a month after the group took control of Afghanistan.

The group has also barred women from several other jobs and most public spaces .

The notice on Sunday came a day after Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada announced that buildings should not have windows looking into places where a woman might sit or stand, according to AP.

In this notice, which was also posted on X, Akhundzada said that the order applied to new buildings as well as existing ones.

The Taliban government is yet to be recognised by any country, even though several governments globally engage with it.

