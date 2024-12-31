The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested Mohammad Arshad Khan, the prime accused in the Ghatkopar billboard collapse case, PTI reported.

The 42-year-old had been on the run for over seven months after recording his preliminary statement in the case in July, The Indian Express reported.

The accident, which left 17 persons dead and injured more than 70, occurred on May 13 near the Chheda Nagar Gymkhana in the city’s Ghatkopar area when a powerful dust storm caused a large billboard to topple. It fell on a petrol pump where dozens of persons had taken shelter from the weather.

During the investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch found that Ego Media Private Limited, the firm that installed the 140x120 feet hoarding on the petrol pump, transferred Rs 82 lakh to bank accounts of several persons linked to Khan, PTI quoted an unidentified officer as saying.

Khan was a co-director in a company along with the wife of a suspended Railway Police officer named Quaiser Khalid, who allegedly approved the billboard without issuing tenders, The Indian Express reported.

Khalid denied any wrongdoing and said that permission for the billboard was granted during the tenure of his successor, according to the newspaper. He was suspended by the Maharashtra government soon after details about the case came to light.

In July, the police recorded Khan’s initial statement in the matter. However, he did not respond to subsequent summons, after which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. A look-out circular was also issued to ensure he did not leave the country.

An unidentified police officer told The Indian Express that Khan continuously changed his location. “Nearly two or three times in the past we missed him by a whisker, including once a few days back,” the officer said. “We had been constantly tracking him.”

He was eventually arrested on Sunday from Lucknow, where he was staying at the residence of a person who had dealings with his company, according to The Indian Express.

So far, the first chargesheet in the investigation has named four persons, including the owner of Ego Media, Bhavesh Bhinde. All four are currently out on bail.