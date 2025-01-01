A mob in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Monday assaulted a Muslim man after claiming that he slaughtered a cow, leading to the man’s death a day later, The Indian Express reported.

The police alleged that a group of unidentified persons caught the man, Shahedeen Qureshi, slaughtering a cow on the premises of the Mandi Samiti in Moradabad in the early hours of Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ran Vijay Singh said that Qureshi had three associates, who fled the area when the mob arrived, the Hindustan Times reported.

The police official claimed that a cow carcass was found at the spot.

The mob reportedly attacked Qureshi with batons and rods. A police team later arrived at the spot, rescued the man from the mob, and sent him to a hospital.

Qureshi, however, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday. His brother Mohammed Alam filed a complaint with the police, after which a murder case was filed against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Alam claimed that some persons took away Qureshi from his home, and that they were responsible for his death.

The police also filed a case against Qureshi and his three associates under the Cow Slaughter Act. A man named Adnan, alleged to be one of the associates, was arrested in the case, The Indian Express reported.

A post-mortem examination of Qureshi’s body was carried out, after which his family conducted his last rites on Tuesday morning. The autopsy report is expected to be completed on Wednesday.