Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Friday that resulted in at least 279 flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport getting delayed, according to flight monitoring website Flightradar24.

Eleven departing flights and six arrivals were cancelled due to low visibility.

Nine airports in the country, including the one in Delhi, recorded zero visibility at 8.30 am on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. In view of this, Indian carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet cautioned travellers about imminent delays.

The Delhi airport also issued an advisory warning passengers of potential flight disruptions.

The adverse weather conditions also led to 24 trains departing from Delhi getting delayed, The Times of India reported.

Friday marked the fifth consecutive cold day in the national capital, with the observatory at Ayanagar recording the day’s lowest minimum temperature at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has issued dense fog warnings for parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

District authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have closed all schools for students up to Class 8 due to the ongoing cold wave conditions, according to Hindustan Times.

The national capital is also expected to see light rain on January 6, which is likely to cause a further drop in temperatures, according to the weather department.