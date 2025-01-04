Kangpokpi district Superintendent of Police Manoj Prabhakar was injured on Friday night after a mob attacked his office, the Manipur Police said.

The assailants allegedly threw stones and petrol bombs at the superintendent of police’s office. Some vehicles were also damaged, the police said on social media.

Prabhakar received medical treatment and continued to lead the joint security forces to resolve the fresh tensions. Large security contingents were deployed to tackle the situation, the police said.

Residents said that 15 members of the mob were also injured in the violence, The Indian Express reported.

Photos and videos widely shared online showed armed individuals wearing camouflage gear walking through the streets and carrying what appeared to be advanced weapons. Images of the injured police official and damaged vehicles were also shared on social media.

At least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities in May 2023.

The situation in Kangpokpi was tense for the past two days following the deployment of central forces, who took control of several “community bunkers” in Saibol village located along the boundary with Imphal East district, The Hindu reported.

Residents of the Kuki-majority area have demanded the withdrawal of central forces from the village claiming that several women were injured while opposing the occupation by security forces, The Indian Express reported.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, a Kuki group, had said on Thursday that the deployment of central security forces was an “ act of oppression , one that disrupts peace and undermines the very fabric of the Kuki-Zo tribal existence”.