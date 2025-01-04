The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma has been fielded from the New Delhi constituency. He will take on Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, from the seat.

The BJP named former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri against Chief Minister Atishi from Kalkaji. The party also fielded former Aam Aadmi Party minister Kailash Gahlot as its candidate from Bijwasan and former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.

While Gahlot had joined the BJP in November, Lovely resigned from the Congress and became a member of the Hindutva party in May.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to take place in or before February. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

BJP leader Vijender Gupta was nominated from the Rohini seat and Ashish Sood from Janakpuri. Other prominent candidates included Anil Sharma from RK Puram, Satish Upadhayay from Malviya Nagar, Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj and Ashok Goel from Model Town.

The party also named Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah from the Jangpura constituency. He will be contesting against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.