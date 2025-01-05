North India continued to see dense fog for the third consecutive day on Sunday, disrupting air and rail services, reported The Indian Express.

At New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, around 200 flights were affected, including delays to 138 departing flights and 59 arriving flights, the newspaper reported, citing data from flight monitoring website Flightradar24.

Six departing flights and four arriving flights were cancelled due to low visibility.

Very dense fog was reported in the capital’s Palam area from 11.30 pm on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Visibility was “zero” for 3.5 hours on Sunday morning, from 4 am to 7.30 am, indicating visibility of less than 100 metres.

This was an improvement from Friday morning, when the airport saw zero visibility for 9 hours. As wind speeds increased, visibility had slightly improved by 8 am on Sunday.

Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an advisory at 8.45 am stating: “Low visibility procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport…Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

The dense fog delayed at least 51 trains travelling to or from Delhi, leaving passengers stranded at railway stations, according to PTI.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted intense fog in Delhi till January 8, with light rain expected on January 6.

On Friday, adverse weather delayed at least 279 flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport getting delayed.

On Sunday morning, several airports across North India reported visibility below 200 metres. Gwalior Airport in Madhya Pradesh saw zero visibility at 8.30 am, while Patna and Varanasi airports recorded visibility of 50 metres.

Srinagar and Amritsar airports reported visibility of 100 metres while Kolkata, Agartala and Gorakhpur airports recorded 200 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department.