Three persons were killed on Saturday after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed and caught fire at an airport near Gujarat’s Porbandar city on Saturday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred at 12.10 pm, when the Indian Coast Guard’s Advanced Light Helicopter crashed while attempting to land at Porbandar’s Coast Guard airport, Superintendent of Police Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said.

The helicopter crashed near the runway and caught fire, but the blaze was later extinguished with the help of a fire tender.

The three crew members – two pilots and one air crew diver– were brought out from the helicopter and rushed to a hospital in Porbandar with severe burn injuries, The Hindu reported.

“While two of them were declared brought dead, one was alive when brought to the hospital and died later,” Kamala Baug police station’s inspector Rajesh Kanmiya said.

The incident occurred four months after an Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off Porbandar, killing three crew members, on September 2.

The pilot and a diver’s bodies were recovered shortly after the incident, while the third crew member’s body was found over a month later.