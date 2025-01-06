The Maharashtra Police on Sunday booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for allegedly making defamatory remarks about state minister Dhananjay Munde in connection with the recent murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, PTI reported.

The police in Beed’s Parli town filed a first information report against Jarange-Patil based on a complaint by a person alleging that the activist had made divisive remarks and created social discord.

At a rally in Parbhani on Saturday, Jarange-Patil had criticised Munde over the murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The activist also warned that the Maratha community would not let Munde move around freely if the family of Deshmukh was harmed, PTI reported.

Munde, the MLA from Parli, is a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The remark by Jarange-Patil angered Munde’s supporters, who called for legal action against the activist and protested outside the Shivajinagar police station in Beed.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted and killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an attempt by some persons to extort Rs 2 crore from a windmill company in Beed district.

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the murder case. Walmik Karad, an associate of Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case linked to the murder.

The situation has taken a caste conflict angle as Deshmukh was a Maratha and most of the persons accused in the matter are from the Beed region’s dominant Vanjari community.