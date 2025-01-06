Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique’s murder was linked to his perceived proximity to actor Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police alleged in its chargesheet, The Indian Express reported on Monday.

Since January 2018, the actor has been on the radar of the gang because he had been accused of illegally hunting a black buck, an antelope species revered by the Bishnoi community.

The chargesheet in Siddique’s murder adds that the persons accused in the case also targeted him because they believed he was close to the group led by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The police completed its investigation in the case and filed a 4,590-page chargesheet against 29 people including Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, before a Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act court in Mumbai.

On October 12, Siddique was shot dead allegedly by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra East area. Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s group, had in a social media post claimed responsibility for the killing.

Lonkar had said then that Siddique was killed because of his close relationship with Khan and alleged connections to members of the underworld, including Dawood Ibrahim.

The chargesheet also names Anmol Bishnoi , the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accusing him of carrying out the killing to create an atmosphere of fear and establish the Bishnoi gang’s dominance in Mumbai, The Hindu reported.

Twenty-six people who have been accused in the chargesheet have been arrested while three including Anmol Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar have been listed as wanted accused.